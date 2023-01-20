 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Friday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Two Rivers 2, Lourdes 1

Century 5, Irondale 1 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Hayfield 60, Maple River 34

AC/GE 70, Madelia 53

Lanesboro 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 49

Mabel-Canton 66, Lyle-Pacelli 36

NRHEG 52, Randolph 48

Lourdes 61, Pine Island 14

Grand Meadow 51, Southland 32 

Kingsland 52, Spring Grove 30

Red Wing 60, Albert Lea 44

Austin 81, John Marshall 54

Century 59, Mankato West 44 

Mayo 64, Winona 53

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Belmond-Klemme 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 11

Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23

St. Ansgar 53, North Butler 24

Forest City 55, North Iowa 28

Osage 41, Lake Mills 34

Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 20

Mason City 79, Waterloo East 47

West Fork 62, Newman Catholic 24

North Union 43, West Hancock 42

Riceville 61, Dunkerton 36

Decorah 71, Crestwood 38

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Maple River 49, Hayfield 39

Mabel-Canton 78, Alden-Conger 65

Pine Island 66, Lourdes 62

Randolph 63, NRHEG 48

United South Central 61, Triton 58

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Kasson-Mantorville 48

Fillmore Central 61, Southland 46

Century 60, Mankato West 53

Albert Lea 59, Red Wing 51

Austin 63, John Marshall 44

Mayo 77, Winona 55

IA Boys Prep Basketball 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 75, Belmond-Klemme 33 

Nashua-Plainfield 62, Central Springs 59

Northwood-Kensett 80, Rockford 59

West Fork 76, Newman Catholic 56

St. Ansgar 43, North Butler 41

Charles City 63, Waverly-Shell Rock 57

Clear Lake 79, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46

Dunkerton 82, Riceville 70

Forest City 70, North Iowa 67

Lake Mills 79, Osage 47

Decorah 85, Crestwood 57

Recommended for you