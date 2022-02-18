Friday Prep Sports Scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Mankato East 3, Albert Lea 0
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Century 56, Mayo 54 OT
Triton 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49
LeRoy-Ostrander 52, Schaeffer Academy 34
Spring Grove 74, Lyle-Pacelli 63
NRHEG 83, WEM 40
Bethlehem Academy 54, Blooming Prairie 39
Kasson-Mantorville 68, Pine Island 40
Grand Meadow 39, Lanesboro 38
Byron 74, ZM 54
Albert Lea 55, Northfield 28
Caledonia 79, Fillmore Central 50
Dover-Eyota 83, Lewiston-Altura 44
Chatfield 67, PEM 57
Austin 71, Winona 35
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Spring Grove 39, Lyle-Pacelli 37 OT
Hayfield 50, Martin County West 43
Lewiston-Altura 76, Dover-Eyota 40
Bethlehem Academy 54, Blooming Prairie 53
Lourdes 47, Byron 45
Pine Island 55, Grand Meadow 44
Leroy-Ostrander 57, Schaeffer Academy 40
Kenyon-Wanamingo 66, Triton 60
Northfield 81, Albert Lea 31
Caledonia 90, Fillmore Central 69
Rushford-Peterson 58, La Crescent-Hokah 50
PEM 60, Chatfield 56
Century 58, Mayo 49
Austin 83, Winona 76
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Mason City 70, Des Moines Lincoln 59