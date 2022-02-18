 Skip to main content
Friday Prep Sports Scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Mankato East 3, Albert Lea 0 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Century 56, Mayo 54 OT

Triton 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49

LeRoy-Ostrander 52, Schaeffer Academy 34 

Spring Grove 74, Lyle-Pacelli 63 

NRHEG 83, WEM 40

Bethlehem Academy 54, Blooming Prairie 39

Kasson-Mantorville 68, Pine Island 40  

Grand Meadow 39, Lanesboro 38

Byron 74, ZM 54 

Albert Lea 55, Northfield 28 

Caledonia 79, Fillmore Central 50 

Dover-Eyota 83, Lewiston-Altura 44 

Chatfield 67, PEM 57 

Austin 71, Winona 35 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Spring Grove 39, Lyle-Pacelli 37 OT

Hayfield 50, Martin County West 43 

Lewiston-Altura 76, Dover-Eyota 40

Bethlehem Academy 54, Blooming Prairie 53 

Lourdes 47, Byron 45 

Pine Island 55, Grand Meadow 44 

Leroy-Ostrander 57, Schaeffer Academy 40 

Kenyon-Wanamingo 66, Triton 60 

Northfield 81, Albert Lea 31 

Caledonia 90, Fillmore Central 69 

Rushford-Peterson 58, La Crescent-Hokah 50 

PEM 60, Chatfield 56 

Century 58, Mayo 49 

Austin 83, Winona 76

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Mason City 70, Des Moines Lincoln 59

