Friday prep sports scores

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse

Owatonna 8, Century 7

Mankato 9, Mayo 6

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse

Century 11, Owatonna 10

MN Prep Baseball 

Century 8, Northfield 2

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 10, Spring Grove 0 

NRHEG 2, Southland 1 

MN Prep Softball 

St. Charles 12, Lewiston-Altura 1

Mayo 10, John Marshall 0 

NRHEG 6, Southland 1 

Chatfield 2, Dover-Eyota 1 

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Rushford-Peterson 1 

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Rushford-Peterson 0 

Cannon Falls 7, Pine Island 3 

IA Prep Baseball

Newman Catholic 23, Columbus Catholic 3 

