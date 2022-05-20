Friday prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse
Owatonna 8, Century 7
Mankato 9, Mayo 6
MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse
Century 11, Owatonna 10
MN Prep Baseball
Century 8, Northfield 2
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 10, Spring Grove 0
NRHEG 2, Southland 1
MN Prep Softball
St. Charles 12, Lewiston-Altura 1
Mayo 10, John Marshall 0
NRHEG 6, Southland 1
Chatfield 2, Dover-Eyota 1
La Crescent-Hokah 2, Rushford-Peterson 1
La Crescent-Hokah 5, Rushford-Peterson 0
Cannon Falls 7, Pine Island 3
IA Prep Baseball
Newman Catholic 23, Columbus Catholic 3