Friday prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Softball
St. Charles 6, WEM 1
Kasson-Mantorville 11, Wabasha-Kellogg 1
Lourdes 1, Chatfield 0
Madelia 15, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 4
GMLOK 6, Lewiston-Altura 4
Pine Island 10, Lake City 0
Goodhue 7, Stewartville 6
St. Charles 11, Century 0
MN Prep Baseball
GMLOK 6, Houston 5
Farmington 11, John Marshall 0
Winona Cotter 6, Fillmore Central 3
Caledonia 6, Rushford-Peterson 3
Dover-Eyota 18, Wabasha-Kellogg 8
Pine Island 8, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7
MN Prep Girls' Lacrosse
JM/Lourdes 8, Waconia 7
MN Prep Boys' Lacrosse
Minneapolis 10, Century 9
IA Prep Girls' Soccer
Iowa Falls-Alden 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
IA Prep Boys' Soccer
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2