Friday prep sports scores

  • Updated
MN Prep Softball 

St. Charles 6, WEM 1 

Kasson-Mantorville 11, Wabasha-Kellogg 1 

Lourdes 1, Chatfield 0 

Madelia 15, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 4

GMLOK 6, Lewiston-Altura 4 

Pine Island 10, Lake City 0 

Goodhue 7, Stewartville 6 

St. Charles 11, Century 0 

MN Prep Baseball 

GMLOK 6, Houston 5 

Farmington 11, John Marshall 0 

Winona Cotter 6, Fillmore Central 3 

Caledonia 6, Rushford-Peterson 3 

Dover-Eyota 18, Wabasha-Kellogg 8 

Pine Island 8, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7

MN Prep Girls' Lacrosse

JM/Lourdes 8, Waconia 7 

MN Prep Boys' Lacrosse

Minneapolis 10, Century 9 

IA Prep Girls' Soccer

Iowa Falls-Alden 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

IA Prep Boys' Soccer 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2 

