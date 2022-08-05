Friday night sports scores By Mary Peters Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KIMT News 3 Sports - Northwoods League Duluth 5, Rochester 1Classic Cannon ValleyRochester 14, Elko 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Follow Mary Peters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Sports The Great Frontier Bull Riding event took place at the Grandstand on Friday night Updated Jul 29, 2022 Coronavirus Viking quarterbacks sidelined by COVID protocols Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, aims for opener Updated Aug 2, 2022 Community Rochester community member holds coat drive for Afghan evacuees Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Sports Newman Catholic alum Derric Thomas to be inducted into Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame Updated Feb 10, 2022 Minnesota Potts helps Gophers run over Miami of Ohio, 31-16 Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you