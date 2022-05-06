 Skip to main content
Friday night prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Baseball 

Lyle-Pacelli 5, Spring Grove 4 

Pine Island 21, Goodhue 0 

Rushford-Peterson 6, Lewiston-Altura 5 

Dover-Eyota 4, St. Charles 3 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Cannon Falls 2 

Century 4, Winona 3 

Byron 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3 

MN Prep Softball 

St. Charles 5, Dover-Eyota 4 

Lewiston-Altura 8, Rushford-Peterson 6 

Rushford-Peterson 6, Lewiston-Altura 2 

United South Central 9, Triton 5 

Winona 12, Byron 2 

Chatfield 6, Wabasha-Kellogg 5 

MN Prep Boys' Lacrosse

Northfield 11, Century 5

IA Boys' Prep Soccer

Urbandale 8, Mason City 0

IA Girls' Prep Soccer 

Urbandale 3, Mason City 1

