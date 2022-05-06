Friday night prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Baseball
Lyle-Pacelli 5, Spring Grove 4
Pine Island 21, Goodhue 0
Rushford-Peterson 6, Lewiston-Altura 5
Dover-Eyota 4, St. Charles 3
Kasson-Mantorville 3, Cannon Falls 2
Century 4, Winona 3
Byron 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3
MN Prep Softball
St. Charles 5, Dover-Eyota 4
Lewiston-Altura 8, Rushford-Peterson 6
Rushford-Peterson 6, Lewiston-Altura 2
United South Central 9, Triton 5
Winona 12, Byron 2
Chatfield 6, Wabasha-Kellogg 5
MN Prep Boys' Lacrosse
Northfield 11, Century 5
IA Boys' Prep Soccer
Urbandale 8, Mason City 0
IA Girls' Prep Soccer
Urbandale 3, Mason City 1