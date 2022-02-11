Friday night prep sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Goodhue 49, Byron 45
Hayfield 72, United South Central 20
Kingsland 52, Mabel-Canton 20
Spring Grove 60, Leroy-Ostrander 42
Grand Meadow 56, Lanesboro 44
NRHEG 65, Blooming Prairie 31
Austin 79, Albert Lea 57
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Fort Dodge 77, Mason City 44
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Stewartville 68, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29
Lyle-Pacelli 64, Houston 24
Spring Grove 82, Leroy-Ostrander 49
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Newman Catholic 86, Lake Mills 73
West Bend-Mallard 63, Northwood-Kensett 53
Riceville 60, St. Ansgar 57
Mason City 52, Fort Dodge 37