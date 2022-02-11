 Skip to main content
Friday night prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the prep sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Goodhue 49, Byron 45 

Hayfield 72, United South Central 20

Kingsland 52, Mabel-Canton 20 

Spring Grove 60, Leroy-Ostrander 42 

Grand Meadow 56, Lanesboro 44 

NRHEG 65, Blooming Prairie 31 

Austin 79, Albert Lea 57

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Fort Dodge 77, Mason City 44 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball

Stewartville 68, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29 

Lyle-Pacelli 64, Houston 24

Spring Grove 82, Leroy-Ostrander 49 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball  

Newman Catholic 86, Lake Mills 73

West Bend-Mallard 63, Northwood-Kensett 53 

Riceville 60, St. Ansgar 57 

Mason City 52, Fort Dodge 37

