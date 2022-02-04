 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Again Tonight...

.Overnight lows will drop into the single digits to teens below
zero. With winds at 10 to 15 mph, this will result in wind chills
from -20 to -30 through Saturday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
7 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Friday night prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the prep sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Hayfield 60, NRHEG 53 OT

Lourdes 71, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 30 

Dover-Eyota 66, St. Charles 25

Cotter 69, Rushford-Peterson 29 

Fillmore Central 59, Mabel-Canton 36

Grand Meadow 58, Lyle-Pacelli 30

IA Girls' Prep Basketball

Lake Mills 47, Forest City 46 

Newman Catholic 59, St. Ansgar 45 

North Iowa 43, Eagle Grove 31 

North Butler 45, Rockford 39 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball

Rushford-Peterson 69, Cotter 47 

Southland 91, Glenville-Emmons 23 

Lyle-Pacelli 71, Grand Meadow 61 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 58, Forest City 40 

Newman Catholic 71, St. Ansgar 33 

Osage 79, Northwood-Kensett 41 

Ankeny 82, Mason City 48 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey  

Dodge County 6, Hopkins 3 

Lourdes 10, Fairmont 4

