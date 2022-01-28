Friday night prep basketball scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Red Wing 55, Century 50
Mankato East 62, Austin 59
Lanesboro 73, Schaeffer Academy 16
NHREG 68, Bethlehem Academy 47
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Kasson-Mantorville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40
Hayfield 91, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50
Lyle-Pacelli 91, Glenville-Emmons 45
Charles City 57, Cresco 45
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Newman Catholic 48, Northwood-Kensett 45
Central Springs 66, Rockford 21
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, Lake Mills 38
Clear Lake 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47 OT
Crestwood 60, Charles City 37
Osage 49, Nashua-Plainfield 39
West Fork 63, St. Ansgar 27
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Newman Catholic 85, Northwood-Kensett 52
Lake Mills 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39
West Fork 56, St. Ansgar 44
Central Springs 56, Rockford 52
Ames 66, Mason City 48