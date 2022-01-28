 Skip to main content
Friday night prep basketball scores

Here are the prep basketball scores from Southeastern Minnesota and North Iowa.

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Red Wing 55, Century 50 

Mankato East 62, Austin 59 

Lanesboro 73, Schaeffer Academy 16 

NHREG 68, Bethlehem Academy 47 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Kasson-Mantorville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40 

Hayfield 91, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50

Lyle-Pacelli 91, Glenville-Emmons 45 

Charles City 57, Cresco 45

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Newman Catholic 48, Northwood-Kensett 45 

Central Springs 66, Rockford 21 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, Lake Mills 38 

Clear Lake 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47 OT

Crestwood 60, Charles City 37 

Osage 49, Nashua-Plainfield 39 

West Fork 63, St. Ansgar 27 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Newman Catholic 85, Northwood-Kensett 52 

Lake Mills 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39

West Fork 56, St. Ansgar 44

Central Springs 56, Rockford 52 

Ames 66, Mason City 48

