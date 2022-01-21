 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday night boys' and girls' prep scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Friday night in North Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Lourdes 6, St. Paul Highland Park 0 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 73, Blooming Prairie 52 

John Marshall 42, Austin 41 

Leroy-Ostrander 83, Mabel-Canton 61 

Fillmore Central 97, St. Charles 61 

Lanesboro 72, Glenville-Emmons 38 

Pine Island 41, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Austin 60, John Marshall 51 

Lyle-Pacelli 54, Mankato Loyola 30

Martin County West 55, Alden-Conger 35 

Dover-Eyota 78, Rushford-Peterson 53 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Charles City 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 49

Lake Mills 74, Osage 54

Ankeny Centennial 89, Mason City 82

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Central Springs 44, Nashua-Plainfield 40

Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 26

Osage 61, Lake Mills 45 

St. Ansgar 51, North Butler 23 

Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 34 

Recommended for you