Friday night boys' and girls' prep scores

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Lourdes 6, St. Paul Highland Park 0
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 73, Blooming Prairie 52
John Marshall 42, Austin 41
Leroy-Ostrander 83, Mabel-Canton 61
Fillmore Central 97, St. Charles 61
Lanesboro 72, Glenville-Emmons 38
Pine Island 41, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Austin 60, John Marshall 51
Lyle-Pacelli 54, Mankato Loyola 30
Martin County West 55, Alden-Conger 35
Dover-Eyota 78, Rushford-Peterson 53
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Charles City 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 49
Lake Mills 74, Osage 54
Ankeny Centennial 89, Mason City 82
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Central Springs 44, Nashua-Plainfield 40
Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 26
Osage 61, Lake Mills 45
St. Ansgar 51, North Butler 23
Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 34