DYERSVILLE, Iowa - For the first time ever, two MiLB teams hit the diamond at the Field of Dreams.
"Is this heaven? No, it's Iowa," says Andrew and Doug Reimer.
The Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits walked through the corn at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.
On Tuesday night, the teams were called the Cedar Rapids Bunnies and the Davenport Blue Sox.
The teams arrived a little early to check out the movie site before hitting the field for batting practice.
"This is the first time I've ever been here, so it was pretty cool. Recently just watched the movie again leading up to it, so yeah it's tough not to be romantic about it," says Cedar Rapids Hitting Coach Shawn Schlecter.
"You know, a lot of these guys didn't grow up in the Midwest. They've never seen anything like this. We observed that last year when the players came out. You know, biting the field corn and didn't know the difference. So I think it's just kind of a unique way to bring everybody together," says Andrew Reimer.
On Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will be at the Field of Dreams to compete too.