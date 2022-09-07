Fillmore Central football team prepares for Rushford-Peterson this week

HARMONY, Minn. - The Fillmore Central Falcons face the Rushford-Peterson Trojans this week.
These teams met in the Section 1A Championship game last year and the Trojans won by just a touchdown.
But it's a new year.
Fillmore Central won their first game of the season, blanking Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14-0.
Falcons Head Coach Chris Mensink says he wants them to clean up the pre-snap penalties, but the offense scored touchdowns on the first two drives of the game.
This matchup is always a big one for both teams.
"The feeling is always pretty intense, getting ready for the game. There's a little bit of butterflies. It comes with the game. You've got to deal with it," says Jayce Kiehne.
"When we play Rushford, and just like any other team, I think consistency. The team that executes and the team that makes the fewest mistakes and doesn't turn the ball over. Those things win football games. So just as it comes down to every year, whoever makes the play and whoever makes the fewest mistakes is going to win that ball game. So that's our focus right now," says Coach Mensink.
The Falcons are making the trip to Rushford-Peterson on Friday night to take on the Trojans.
Kickoff is set for 7.