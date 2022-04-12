 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 113 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

HAMILTON

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN              HANCOCK
WRIGHT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELMOND, BRITT, CLARION, CLEAR LAKE,
EAGLE GROVE, GARNER, HAMPTON, KANAWHA, MASON CITY,
AND WEBSTER CITY.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO
2.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

Edwards, Russell carry Wolves past Clippers to reach NBA Playoffs

  Updated
  • 0
Clippers Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts after a basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

 Andy Clayton-King

 

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in a play-in game. Edwards and Russell helped the Timberwolves overcome a rough night for Karl-Anthony Towns and get the No. 7 seed for the Western Conference playoffs. The Wolves have a first-round matchup with Memphis. Paul George finished with 34 points after shooting 2 for 10 in the first half for the Clippers. They have a second chance to make the playoffs with a home game on Friday for the No. 8 seed.

