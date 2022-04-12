Edwards, Russell carry Wolves past Clippers to reach NBA Playoffs

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 113 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA HAMILTON IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK WRIGHT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELMOND, BRITT, CLARION, CLEAR LAKE, EAGLE GROVE, GARNER, HAMPTON, KANAWHA, MASON CITY, AND WEBSTER CITY. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY. WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.