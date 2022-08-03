Dyersville, Iowa will be filled with fans and players next week for the Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa - Next week is a big week in Dyersville, Iowa.
The Field of Dreams movie site will be filled with fans, as players hit the field.
This year, next Tuesday night, two Minor League teams will compete including the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits.
On Thursday night next week, the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will hit that magical field.
"Everybody is excited I think. You know, wearing the 1919 uniforms and you know, walking out in the corn and after everybody watching it from last year, I think everybody is pretty excited," says Reds Kyle Farmer.
"It's going to be awesome. I'm excited. Obviously no big league team there, but the fans are passionate. Having played in Iowa a couple of times. You know going against them and rehabbing there this year, they have some special fans over there. It's going to be a great time to have them come out and watch some Major League Baseball," says Cubs Frank Schwindel.
The Minor League game on Tuesday night starts at 6:30.
The Major League teams hit the field at 6:15 on Thursday night.