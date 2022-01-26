Crestwood girls' wrestling team reacts to sport getting sanctioned in IA

CRESCO, Iowa - Iowa has officially sanctioned wrestling at the high school level making it the 34th state to do so.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with two wrestlers from Crestwood, sophomore Chyann Bullerman-Yu and junior Tierney Perkins.
Chyann and Tierney say this is exciting news.
Now, instead of wrestling with and against boys, there will be all girls wrestling meets.
The two wrestlers say if it's something you've been thinking about, why not give it a shot?
"Any girl who wants to try it, should. Like it doesn't matter. If you're scared, just do it. Because like you'll have a team to support you. It's just a great experience," says Chyann.
"If you want to give it a try, it's not going to hurt anything to go out. Say you practice a week, you wrestle a match, and you don't like it. Okay, but you gave it a try and that's all that matters," says Tierney.
The first sanctioned season for girls' wrestling will be next fall.