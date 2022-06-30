Check out the Ski Dox Water Ski Team on Monday!

MAZEPPA, Minn. - The Ski Dox Water Ski Team has a show coming up.
One skier talks about what she likes about this team.
"They're all really fun and caring and are willing to help anyone do anything, try anything new. They're always going to be there for you. It's just a lot of fun to come out here a few nights a week and just get a break from everything, but also be out on the water and learning new things with fun people," says Aliyah Peterson.
The Ski Dox Water Ski Team has been around since 1956.
Skiers start at just three years old.
The team practices three times a week with shows every other Wednesday at The Pondy in Mazeppa.
They also have a show on Monday, July 4th to celebrate the holiday.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked Aliyah what we can expect to see.
"I mean, I have to keep some of it a secret, but I know we will have some jumping, some pyramids, some trios, a ballet line, maybe some swivelers. I mean, just a variety of different things that people wouldn't really imagine can happen out on the water on skis," says Aliyah.
The team's show is at one on Monday afternoon at The Pondy in Mazeppa.