Charles City's Lilly Luft brings home state girls' wrestling championship trophy

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Iowa had its first ever sanctioned Girls' Wrestling State Tournament and one of our athletes won it all.
Charles City's Lilly Luft took home the Championship Trophy in weight class 130.
She says the team really stuck to their routine and warmup.
They stayed focused.
Heading into the tournament, she worked hard on her mental mindset and putting herself in the big moments to prepare for those feelings.
And when her arm was raised to signal the victory, Lilly tried to just take in the moment.
"I remember feeling this moment of just gratitude. I was just so thankful. Because I'm thankful for every opportunity I get to step on the mat and compete. And when they raised my hand, I almost couldn't believe it," says Lilly.
She will be joining the University of Iowa women's wrestling team next year.