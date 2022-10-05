Charles City wrestler Lilly Luft commits to the University of Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Charles City's Lilly Luft has committed to the University of Iowa to wrestle for the program's inaugural season next fall.
But Lilly's 'why' is special.
"My brother actually passed away back in 2017 and he was a very avid wrestler. And so after he passed, there was a part of me that just felt lost. So I ended up taking up the sport of wrestling in honor of him," says Lilly.
Charles City's Lilly Luft is entering her senior year.
She has accomplished a lot already, but she's not done yet.
"He always said that he wanted to be a state champion and that some day he would wrestler at the University of Iowa and somewhere along the way, I decided to take on his goals. And that first goal was becoming an Iowa state champion and now I'm a two-time state champion, which is pretty cool. Now I just signed with the University of Iowa to become and Iowa women's wrestler. Just being able to, I guess, lead on his legacy is something that I'm super proud of," says Lilly.
She signed her letter of intent with the University of Iowa and will join the school's first ever women's program a year from now.
"You know, it started off mostly all for him, but I think along the way, I found myself and I feel like I have definitely started to do something that I was born to do. And yes, it's for him, but it's also for me. And you know, I think it's something that I was really meant to do," says Lilly.