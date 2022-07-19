 Skip to main content
Central Springs softball advances thanks to no-hitter, Newman Catholic's drops state quarterfinal game

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

Central Springs 6, Mount Ayr 0 

North Linn 10, Newman Catholic 0 

