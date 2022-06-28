Cedar Valley Soccer Club from Iowa heads to National Tournament

KIMT News 3 Sports - The Cedar Valley Soccer Club is making some noise.
The team has advanced to the National Tournament.
"I just think it's super cool that we won all of our games at regionals and we're hoping to win a lot at nationals," says Reggi Spotts.
The Cedar Valley Soccer Club won the 17G US Club Regionals Premier Division to advance to the National Tournament.
The team beat the best teams from the Midwest region and now they will face the best teams in the other regions.
"So a lot of teams that we were playing had a lot of technical skills, but our team would just outlast them with stamina and we are all very good athletes and could hold the whole 90-minute game. And I think that's the difference that made us win it," says Kenna Hemann.
The Cedar Valley Soccer Club is comprised of girls from Iowa and Nebraska coming together twice a week in Cedar Falls to practice.
But a lot of the work is done individually.
"Since we're from all around, we have to work on our own, so just knowing that we all want to win and be the best that we can be, so putting in the work outside of the practices," says Claudia Sewell.
"It is a lot of unseen work. People that don't see our work. It's when people aren't watching when we do the most. Obviously all the practices, those help, but like driving down there. We've had a lot of hard practices. A lot of endurance practices," says Reggi.
The National Tournament kicks off July 14th in Colorado and the team will be ready.
"I don't think we're going to be worried about what the other team is doing. We're just all going to rely on each other and our training. And everything that has prepared us for it. And just play the hardest we can. And whatever comes from it, comes from it," says Kenna.
Good luck to the team at Nationals!