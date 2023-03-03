Byron native Brody Lamb and his UMN hockey teammates are hitting the ice at Graham Arena

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Dodge County hockey star is back in the Med City.
Brody Lamb is a forward for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Gophers practiced at Graham Arena on Friday afternoon.
Brody was drafted by the New York Rangers in 2021.
He spent a season with the Green Bay Gamblers and is now competing for the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota is ranked number one right now.
They have a bye in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, which kicked off today.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked Brody what it will take for the Gophers to go deep in the postseason.
"I think having a week off, we just need to prepare well in practice this week and keep it going there. And then, you know, they're both hard-nosed teams. So just being ready to play hard and not out skilled. And get pucks deep. And play our game," says Brody.
The Gophers are hitting the ice for a scrimmage on Saturday night at Graham Arena.
That starts at 6.
The team hits the ice again a week from tomorrow.