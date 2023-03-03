 Skip to main content
Byron native Brody Lamb and his UMN hockey teammates are hitting the ice at Graham Arena

  • Updated
  • 0

UMN men's hockey team holds a practice and a scrimmage at Graham Arena in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Dodge County hockey star is back in the Med City. 

Brody Lamb is a forward for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. 

The Gophers practiced at Graham Arena on Friday afternoon. 

Brody was drafted by the New York Rangers in 2021. 

He spent a season with the Green Bay Gamblers and is now competing for the Golden Gophers. 

Minnesota is ranked number one right now. 

They have a bye in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, which kicked off today. 

KIMT News 3 Sports asked Brody what it will take for the Gophers to go deep in the postseason. 

"I think having a week off, we just need to prepare well in practice this week and keep it going there.  And then, you know, they're both hard-nosed teams.  So just being ready to play hard and not out skilled.  And get pucks deep.  And play our game," says Brody. 

The Gophers are hitting the ice for a scrimmage on Saturday night at Graham Arena. 

That starts at 6. 

The team hits the ice again a week from tomorrow. 

