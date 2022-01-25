 Skip to main content
Byron graduate sets NCAA DI record

  • Updated
  • 0

Byron graduate Ayoka Lee sets NCAA DI record.

KIMT News 3 Sports - A Byron graduate set quite the record Sunday. 

Kansas State's Ayoka Lee set an NCAA Division I record in women's hoops scoring 61 points in a single game. 

She broke this record of 35 years. 

Ayoka credits her teammates for this accomplishment. 

She says she did not know she set the NCAA record until after she came out of the game. 

"I had no idea what the record even was, so not really.  I mean, I was like okay, new career high for me, but I wasn't really thinking about an NCAA record until I came out of the game and they announced it," says Ayoka. 

She says she will be staying at Kansas State for her senior year next year. 

