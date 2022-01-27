 Skip to main content
Byron graduate Ayoka Lee's high school basketball coach reflects on her success

  • Updated
  • 0

Byron graduate Ayoka Lee's high school coach reflects on her accomplishments.

BYRON, Minn. - Ayoka Lee setting the NCAA DI record in women's hoops for the most points in a single game last weekend has been the talk of the town. 

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with her high school coach. 

Darren Nelson was Ayoka's basketball coach during her high school career at Byron. 

He says her career high there was 54 points. 

Ayoka always credits her teammates for getting her the ball and doing what is working. 

Darren says the sky is the limit for her. 

"Couldn't happen to a better kid.  I'm so proud of her.  And proud to say that I actually had the chance to coach her.  I wish I could say I taught her everything she knows, but you know what ... like I said, it's the work ethic.  The 'I'm going to keep improving.  This is what I need to work on.  Now I'm going to get better at this'.  That's just the attitude she has," says Darren. 

He has talked with her through text. 

His message to Ayoka is to keep dominating. 

He's hoping to watch her in the WNBA. 

