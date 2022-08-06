Brody Lamb gears up for his collegiate hockey season with the University of Minnesota

KIMT News 3 Sports - Dodge County's Brody Lamb is still making some noise in the hockey world, as expected.
He was drafted by the New York Rangers and spent last season with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL.
Brody signed his letter of intent with the University of Minnesota to play hockey and he has been putting in the work this summer to get ready.
There are eleven freshmen on this Gopher men's hockey team and Brody says they have created a bond already.
He is focusing on his strength heading into the season and putting in work on the ice.
Brody says his first game as a Gopher will be a fun one.
"I'm obviously going to be really nervous my first game at Mariucci and in front of everyone. But Obviously I'm going to be excited. My whole family is going to be there, my friends. So just like giving them the opportunity to watch that and then obviously, once the game starts, just play hockey and go from there," says Brody.
The Gophers kick off their season in just a few short months.