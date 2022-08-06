Brody Lamb gears up for his collegiate hockey season with the University of Minnesota

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa and northwest Iowa,
including the following counties, in north central Iowa, Cerro
Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago and Worth. In northwest Iowa,
Emmet and Palo Alto.

* WHEN...Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While conditions are dry over north central Iowa, there is
concern that storms may repeat over the same area tonight
into Sunday morning, leading to localized rainfall amounts of
3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts near Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. While the soil can likely absorb this
rainfall, if it were to occur over an urbanized area, it
could lead to an increasing risk of flash flooding. There
still remains some uncertainty in the axis of heaviest
rainfall and whether that will be over northern Iowa or
southern Minnesota.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bremer,
northern Franklin, northern Butler and southern Cerro Gordo Counties
through 145 AM CDT...

At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Rockwell, or 14 miles south of Mason City, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Very heavy rainfall has occurred with these storms with
some areas receiving over 3 inches of rain already. An
additional 1-2 inches is possible with these storms. Winds
in excess of 30 mph are also possible.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Ponding of ponding of water on roadways,
low visibilities, and rises in small streams and creeks.

Locations impacted include...
Greene.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 174 and 190.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Brody Lamb gears up for his collegiate hockey season with the University of Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - Dodge County's Brody Lamb is still making some noise in the hockey world, as expected. 

He was drafted by the New York Rangers and spent last season with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL. 

Brody signed his letter of intent with the University of Minnesota to play hockey and he has been putting in the work this summer to get ready.  

There are eleven freshmen on this Gopher men's hockey team and Brody says they have created a bond already. 

He is focusing on his strength heading into the season and putting in work on the ice. 

Brody says his first game as a Gopher will be a fun one. 

"I'm obviously going to be really nervous my first game at Mariucci and in front of everyone.  But Obviously I'm going to be excited.  My whole family is going to be there, my friends.  So just like giving them the opportunity to watch that and then obviously, once the game starts, just play hockey and go from there," says Brody. 

The Gophers kick off their season in just a few short months. 

Recommended for you