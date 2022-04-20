Big Ten basketball tournaments for men and women coming to Twin Cities

The Big Ten basketball tournaments are coming to the Twin Cities.
The conference announced Wednesday that the 2023 and 2024 women’s tournaments will be held at Target Center. Additionally, the 2024 men’s tournament will also be held at the home of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The football championship game will remain in Indianapolis.
"We are thrilled to bring marquee conference events such as the Big Ten Football Championship Game and the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments to world-class cities and venues within the conference footprint,” said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. “Indianapolis and Minneapolis each have a strong history and tradition of hosting some of the world’s premier events in cities that feature an exceptional base of Big Ten Conference alumni and fans. We look forward to creating new memories and experiences for our student-athletes, coaches, and member institutions, further expanding our fanbase, cultivating relationships with the business community, and fostering a positive and lasting impact on these cities.”