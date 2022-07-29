Autocross is at the Grandstand on Saturday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Autocross takes place at the Olmsted County Free Fair on Saturday night.
There are different classes of cars that race at one time, depending on the size of the vehicle.
The cars go around the circle track and there are two jumps.
The first race is a heat and then there is a feature race.
Steve Heitman with Impact Motorsports Promotions started Autocross and he says it just keeps growing.
"I'll never forget where we started. The first Autocross we had, I had twelve cars and nobody knew about it. So I thought oh my word, was this a good decision or wasn't it. But since then, it's just crazy," says Steve.
He says this year he had drivers register their number before the race and he has about 280 drivers already signed up.
The fun kicks off at the Grandstand at 5 on Saturday night.