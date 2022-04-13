Austin Bruins goalie Klayton Knapp earns second Bauer Central Star of the Week honor

 Skip to main content
AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Bruins goalie Klayton Knapp earned his second Bauer Central Star of the Week honor this week. 

This past weekend, Knapp stopped 49 of the 51 shots on net in the team's two wins against the Aberdeen Wings. 

He only let up two goals in the series, shutting out the Wings in the first game. 

The Austin Bruins are tied for second place heading into the final two-game series of the regular season and have clinched a playoff spot. 

Klayton says the recognition this week wasn't achieved without his teammates. 

"I don't look as it as an individual honor.  I think that's a team honor.  Obviously it's cool to have your name on there as a player of the week, but to me, it's not more than just a collective group effort and a really good weekend for our team," says Klayton. 

The team needs to win one of its last two games to secure home ice in the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. 

The Bruins take on the Aberdeen Wings Friday and Saturday. 

