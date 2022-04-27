Austin Bruins are in a must-win situation in the Robertson Cup Playoffs

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Bruins are in the playoffs and they need to win Friday night.
Austin has a five-game series against the Aberdeen Wings.
The Wings took both games in Austin last weekend.
These teams have seen each other before.
The Bruins have won eight of the 12 matchups this season.
Austin has been working on creating more offensive opportunities.
Bruins Defenseman Jack Malinski says they've been focusing on the defensive side of the puck too.
"We've been working on boxing their guys out, but also keeping their guys away from the net. And kind of just more blocking shots. Playoffs is always huge, so any shot you can block is a shot that can save your season," says Jack.
The teams face off Friday night at 7:15 in a must-win game for the Bruins.