Athletes compete in the All Comers' Track Meet Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Athletes came together for the All Comers' Track Meet Tuesday night at Soldiers Field.
The event has been going on for 51 years.
Kids as young as two years old competed in the track meet.
The Rochester Running Club offers this opportunity free of charge to those who want to participate.
Over 200 children register for the races.
The Gladkowski siblings have been running in this meet for four years now.
"There's so much people where you might have friends and you might get to know other people. Right, Ray? What do you think?" says Lily.
"I think it's just fun," says Ray.
"You get more friends. Yeah, you get more friends every time," says Lily.
The last track meet of the season is next Tuesday night at Soldiers Field at 6.