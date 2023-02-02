 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester taps in to local business climate

  • 0

Some may have noticed businesses closing in the downtown area recently but Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. (RAEDI) and Destination Medical Center (DMC) says new businesses are soon coming to the Med City. 

 

RAEDI's President John Wade says a lot of businesses are still going through a COVID-19 hangover when it comes to staffing but businesses are starting to show up in Rochester.

 

DMC's Executive Director Patrick Seeb says the closure of businesses is the natural result of the way customers are shopping in downtown. 

 

He says, “There is natural turn that takes place in a downtown. It's happened over time as customer patterns change and as consumers patterns change. Of course it was accelerated and exacerbated during the pandemic when there were so many stresses put on to businesses.”

 

As we come down from the pandemic, Seeb says the downtown area will be bringing in 'one -of- a kind' businesses to keep things exciting for patrons and residents.

 

Recommended for you