Rochester taps in to local business climate

Some may have noticed businesses closing in the downtown area recently but Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. (RAEDI) and Destination Medical Center (DMC) says new businesses are soon coming to the Med City.
RAEDI's President John Wade says a lot of businesses are still going through a COVID-19 hangover when it comes to staffing but businesses are starting to show up in Rochester.
DMC's Executive Director Patrick Seeb says the closure of businesses is the natural result of the way customers are shopping in downtown.
He says, “There is natural turn that takes place in a downtown. It's happened over time as customer patterns change and as consumers patterns change. Of course it was accelerated and exacerbated during the pandemic when there were so many stresses put on to businesses.”
As we come down from the pandemic, Seeb says the downtown area will be bringing in 'one -of- a kind' businesses to keep things exciting for patrons and residents.