Rochester restaurant expected to stay busy on New Year's Eve

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...
.Continued freezing drizzle will lead to icy spots on roads and
walking surfaces this evening. A brief lull is expected overnight
before a significant storm system with the potential for moderate
to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will
impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north
winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting
snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas
affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the
event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by
early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the
season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected
across northern Iowa.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle.
Light ice accumulations creating icy conditions. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
