Rochester Public Transit rolls out the city's first electric buses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit's first two battery electric buses rolled out Friday.
City leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting to celebrate a step toward clean energy for the Med City and Rochester Public Transit.
The 60-foot electric buses are estimated to save 11,000 gallons of gas a year.
“We know that transit and transportation are one of the major causes of greenhouse gas in this community and busses like this will help us be able to make a significant impact in lowering greenhouse gasses,” says Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.
The buses will be making 90,000 trips serving RPT’s busiest routes - between the former IBM plant and downtown.
In 2018 the Federal Transit Administration awarded Rochester the 'Low Emission No Emission' grant to making this first investment possible. Mayor Norton says it's been a long time coming.
“So to have the buses show up earlier this summer to get that infrastructure put in and get the wonderful bus drivers trained so that we can hit the road is such an exciting moment for u.”
In addition to the first two buses, two more will be added to the fleet.
They're expected to be in service starting Monday, July 11th.