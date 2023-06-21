Rochester Public School's finalized budget for next school year reduces staffing positions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board unanimously approved its budget for the upcoming school year.
The overall budget counts up to almost $391 million dollars. Rochester Public Schools is reducing about $14 million dollars in staff reductions to solve the budget deficit the school district is facing. The budget reduction is forcing the school district to let go of ten of its employees.
The school board formed a budget reduction committee to visit schools and speak with teachers and principals throughout the area to determine where budget cuts should be placed.
"While were doing budget reductions to reduce our deficit, its to keep us financially healthy so that we can support specifically the work of our strategic plan. We've been working a lot over the past few years to get input from our community that really reflects the direction the district needs to go into," said Rochester Public School Board Chair, Cathy Nathan.
Initially, Rochester Public Schools thought they were going to have to let go of middle and high school media specialist and a part-time teaching position at the Quarry Hill Nature Center. However, due to additional state funding, the school district avoided eliminating those positions.
"We can only do that if we are overall financially healthy, so you can even see some of these budget reductions in the context of supporting student learning and supporting giving our staff what they need going forward to make sure the goals they identified all together to support student success are going to be met," said Nathan.