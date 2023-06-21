Rochester Public School's finalized budget for next school year reduces staffing positions

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Rochester Public School's finalized budget for next school year reduces staffing positions

  • 0

The budget for the 2023-2024 school year is just over $390 million.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board unanimously approved its budget for the upcoming school year. 

The overall budget counts up to almost $391 million dollars. Rochester Public Schools is reducing about $14 million dollars in staff reductions to solve the budget deficit the school district is facing. The budget reduction is forcing the school district to let go of ten of its employees.

The school board formed a budget reduction committee to visit schools and speak with teachers and principals throughout the area to determine where budget cuts should be placed. 

"While were doing budget reductions to reduce our deficit, its to keep us financially healthy so that we can support specifically the work of our strategic plan. We've been working a lot over the past few years to get input from our community that really reflects the direction the district needs to go into," said Rochester Public School Board Chair, Cathy Nathan.

Initially, Rochester Public Schools thought they were going to have to let go of middle and high school media specialist and a part-time teaching position at the Quarry Hill Nature Center. However, due to additional state funding, the school district avoided eliminating those positions.

"We can only do that if we are overall financially healthy, so you can even see some of these budget reductions in the context of supporting student learning and supporting giving our staff what they need going forward to make sure the goals they identified all together to support student success are going to be met," said Nathan.

Recommended for you