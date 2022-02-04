Rochester Area Builders Assoc. kicks off "Home Show" today

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Builders Association is kicking off their weekend-long 2022 "Home Show" tonight in the Mayo Civic Center Ballroom.
Tonight from 3-8 p.m. will be "Friday Night Date Night" with a local celebrity chef, Saturday there will be free 30-minute seminars, and Sunday is "Family Fun Day" - the first 250 kids 10 years and under will be able to build a bird house.
Nearly 90 companies will be there and admission is just five dollars.
Executive Director of Rochester Area Builders Assoc. John Eischen has been putting this event on for the last 11 years, while the "Home Show" has been going on for more than 40.
With more people working from home and quarantining over the last two year, Eischen said the remodeling industry has been booming.
"When we're reevaluating our home space as a work space, people want to finish off that basement - you can talk to somebody here about that. Or put on that addition - you can talk about that with somebody here. Sometimes to just keep harmony in the family...the remodeling business has been extremely busy," said Eischen.
He also highlights that the "Home Show" is a great way to meet those local companies that help you out when you most need it.
"Here in the Midwest - we have tornadoes and hail storms and severe storms in the summer. This is an opportunity to get to know local people, local construction companies that do that work versus the storm chasers that might come through an area after a storm event. It's a way for you to know who the legitimate businesses are in town when you need them," said Eischen.
You can find more about the schedule and events, here.