Roadhouse Motor Condos coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Garages tend to fill up fast leaving you with no place to park your car!
a new car condo coming to Rochester is aimed at giving your car a home of its own.
Roadhouse Motor Condos will be opening on the northeastern side of town.
The complex will feature 31 garages in three different sizes.
Listing broker Jay Christenson says the developers were attracted to Rochester because of the city's booming growth.
In the future, a clubhouse will also be built adjacent to the car condo. Roadhouse Motor Condos are scheduled to open this spring.