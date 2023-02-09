Ride for Wyatt: "It's okay not to be okay."

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - Six years ago, Wyatt Coy died by suicide at 18 years old after his long battle with depression.
"First thought in the morning and last thought at night - every day. It is part of our psyche, part of who we are. No different than when Wyatt was here. He was part of who we are," said his father Matt Coy.
To keep his memory alive, the Coy's "Ride for Wyatt" was born - a 30-mile snowmobile ride to honor Wyatt's love for the activity and to to raise awareness for mental illness.
"Through our struggles and our strife, we've tried to make something decent and do something good with it," said Coy.
Proceeds from the ride are going to the "Wyatt M. Coy Memorial Scholarship Fund," a scholarship for local students who are pursuing a career that's related to mental health.
"This scholarship program...it lets him continue to help," said Coy. "At his very core, Wyatt was a helper. So we thought, how can we honor his memory and who he is and was. He had a smile that would just draw you in. And he had a great sense of humor...my wife would disagree because I think he shares my sense of humor."
Through his loss, Matt has learned two things he wants to share with others - to be a decent human being and act like the best humanity has to offer and the second: "Live your life and communicate to others who may be struggling, that it really is okay not to be okay. What's not okay is to sit on it. If we can get that message out there, we might be able to cut some ice."
Wyatt's sister, Morgan, is a junior at Luther College and this will be the fourth year that she leads the pack at the ride on Wyatt's snowmobile.
As Wyatt used to say: let's go for a rip," said Coy.
The fourth annual "Ride for Wyatt" will be Saturday at Riverside Park in Mantorville. Registration is at 1 p.m. and the ride starts at 2 p.m. Just up the street at the Mantorville saloon, there will be chili feed, a silent auction, live music, and a Bloody Mary bar!