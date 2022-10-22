RFD responds to report of a fire off N Broadway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple trucks from the Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and the Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a fire on North Broadway at Pro Cut Firewood Saturday evening.
When KIMT arrived on the scene just before 9 p.m., there were large billows of smoke and the fire department was actively using water to extinguish the flames and smoke - it did appear that the fire was impacting part of the Space Concepts building - a cabinet making company.
