Zumbro Valley Health Center expanding to keep up with demand of services

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Zumbro Valley Health Center said the organization over the past five years has seen a significant increase in demand for mental health and substance abuse services.
According to the Zumbro Valley, the rise of these services is mainly due to the pandemic.
In response to community members seeking out more help from the medical facility, Zumbro Valley is adding on to their Woodlake Drive location. The expansion plan is adding a living space, building two group therapy rooms, and converting two of their double rooms into four single rooms.
Having double rooms helps patients socialize with one another; however, the Zumbro Valley said the organization has better ways to promote social interaction.
"Can you imagine having all these different things you are attempting to work on and then with that having to share a room with someone you really don't know that well? It really can impact the level of treatment they are receiving as well as potentially the quality of it," said Director of Residential Treatment Services, Ana Braun.
The four new single rooms will allow the organization to work at full capacity with 16 patients.
Zumbro Valley is hoping to break ground on construction in the fall.