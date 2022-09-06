Zumbro Education District building holds ribbon cutting ceremony

KASSON, Minn.-Educators apart of the Zumbro Education District (ZED) gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its new facility in Kasson.
ZED is comprised of six school districts, which are: Byron, Kasson-Mantorville, Triton, Stewartville, Hayfield and Blooming Prairie.
Patrick Gordon is the executive director of ZED and said the district delivers educational services to kids with learning disabilities.
Gordon said the new facility already has 120 kids enrolled, with around 75 staff on hand.
For years, ZED was operating out of buildings not designed for classroom teaching or was at another district's facility, like the District And Community Services (DACS) in Byron, according to Gordon.
"Our former facilities were always leased older buildings. They were not really designed for education but we made it work but again our students have some unique needs with unique spaces that are needed. Some 800 foot sensory room we now have. We did not have that before. One of our buildings was a former builder showcase building, so it was not really designed for education but we made it work. We had classrooms as small as 400 square feet. Now, we have 800 square feet classrooms. We really could not expand either. Now, we are built for the next 20 years," Gordon said.
Gordon said some of the new features at the new ZED facility include a FACS room, arts room and a gymnasium.
"There is just a lot more technology and quite honestly just to have a 21st century building for our students. I mean, I had students today walking in from conferences and they said this is my college. They are proud of this building. We are going to see a behavior change, a wave change, just like Field of Dreams, you build it, they will come and we are beginning to see that already," Gordon said.
Gordon said the ZED building cost around $16 million dollars and was funded through a lease levy, which is a group allocation of money from all six member school districts.