Zollman Zoo Introduces New Wolf Pups

BYRON, MN - If you're visiting oxbow park and zollman zoo in byron anytime soon, there are some new guests you should meet.
The county-owned zoo recently became home to two wolf pups. At 17 weeks old, they are already growing fast and full of energy.
The wolves come from bear country, a wildlife park in rapid city, South Dakota which needed to find them a home.
Their addition comes after the Zoo's resident male wolf passed away earlier this year. The older female is still at the zoo, but she is being kept seperate from the young ones for now.
"So that was of course a big bummer, becasue those wolves, the female we still have is 13, so they had been here a long time. I heard a lot of people in the ocmmunity say that their kids grew up with those wolve, so it's really fun to have a new set of wolf puppies and see all the kids here and know that they get to grow up with these new puppies too." said Megan Long, a Naturalist with Zollman Zoo.