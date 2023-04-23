Youth open gym in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-ROGA, a gymnastics academy, had a youth open gym today to get kids active while also allowing them to have some fun. There was a gym available for younger kids and one for older kids. Different equipment was available for kids to train on or just play with. Coaches were there to supervise and help kids train. Tamara Buechler, one of the owners, said free play is really important for kids.
“They learn to explore boundaries, they learn to take appropriate risks, they learn to follow rules, and have that-have that freedom to use their imagination," Buechler said.
The next youth open gym at ROGA will be on April 30th from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.