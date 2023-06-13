 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Wednesday through 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...light wind, warm temperatures, and sunny
conditions will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from
Canada to produce high concentrations of surface level ozone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Youth mental health conference addresses rise in mental health struggles

  • Updated
  • 0
Youth Mental Health Conference

Teachers, public health workers, and child care providers attending the Southeast Service Cooperative Youth Mental Health First Aid conference

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As mental health affects more teens across the country, one local organization is hoping to teach educators and childcare providers how to help.

Southeast Service Cooperative hosted the Youth Mental Health First Aid conference Tuesday.

Dozens of teachers, public health workers, and childcare professionals from across southeast Minnesota spent hours learning everything they could to better support the kids in their care.

The conference focused on showing attendees how to recognize signs and symptoms of mental health disorders like anxiety, depression, and ADHD. Lessons were also taught on how to better understand trauma and create an action plan to help a child through their struggles.

Cheryl Wendt, the conference coordinator, believes recent events have only caused a bigger spike in mental health issues.

"[With] the impact of the pandemic and various different traumas our youth are experiencing, we're definitely seeing an increase," she said. "That's why this course is so important to equip everybody."

Teachers like Lauren Jones of Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools have taken the advice to heart. She's noticed signs of mental health issues in her own students and is glad to have a more complete tool kit to help her kids.

"There's so many things that I already knew, but I'm also learning [new strategies] and will definitely be implementing when I get back into the classroom," she said.

Wendt says one of the best ways to see if someone is struggling with mental health is to look for warning signs.

If you notice any long-lasting, negative changes in a child's thoughts and behavior, experts say don't be afraid to reach out for help.

Recommended for you