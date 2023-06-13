Youth mental health conference addresses rise in mental health struggles

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As mental health affects more teens across the country, one local organization is hoping to teach educators and childcare providers how to help.
Southeast Service Cooperative hosted the Youth Mental Health First Aid conference Tuesday.
Dozens of teachers, public health workers, and childcare professionals from across southeast Minnesota spent hours learning everything they could to better support the kids in their care.
The conference focused on showing attendees how to recognize signs and symptoms of mental health disorders like anxiety, depression, and ADHD. Lessons were also taught on how to better understand trauma and create an action plan to help a child through their struggles.
Cheryl Wendt, the conference coordinator, believes recent events have only caused a bigger spike in mental health issues.
"[With] the impact of the pandemic and various different traumas our youth are experiencing, we're definitely seeing an increase," she said. "That's why this course is so important to equip everybody."
Teachers like Lauren Jones of Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools have taken the advice to heart. She's noticed signs of mental health issues in her own students and is glad to have a more complete tool kit to help her kids.
"There's so many things that I already knew, but I'm also learning [new strategies] and will definitely be implementing when I get back into the classroom," she said.
Wendt says one of the best ways to see if someone is struggling with mental health is to look for warning signs.
If you notice any long-lasting, negative changes in a child's thoughts and behavior, experts say don't be afraid to reach out for help.