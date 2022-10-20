Youth firearms deer hunt weekend gets underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The youth firearms deer season is kicking off across Minnesota and it runs through Sunday.
The Minnesota DNR says anyone from 10 to 17-years-old can participate in the hunt with those 10-13 needing to be accompanied by an adult.
The DNR says during the height of the pandemic interest in hunting increased but since then it's steadily declined.
Mentor Network Coordinator Benjamin Kohn says it's important to introduce youth to the sport since their participation helps with deer management and funds conservation efforts through license purchases.
Kohn explained, "To be able to do that we need people who are actively involved. Conservation is a huge part of what we do both on the land side and the water side so having the funds to be able to keep that going and the keep the conservation movement going is very important. Hunters play a critical role in that."
The hunt was made into a statewide event in 2019; previously it was only open to certain deer permit areas.
