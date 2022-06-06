 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Monday Night Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Aaron White

  • Updated
  • 0

Clouds will make a return for part of tonight though as scattered showers move into the area. We'll continue with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday, otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 70. Another chance for showers arrives Tuesday night into early Wednesday, before a nice, dry day on Thursday with highs in the 70s. We're likely to see even nicer weather over the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 70s. By next week, we're likely going to be talking about some summer heat and humidity as highs reach the 80s.

Recommended for you