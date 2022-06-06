Your Monday Night Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Aaron White

Clouds will make a return for part of tonight though as scattered showers move into the area. We'll continue with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday, otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 70. Another chance for showers arrives Tuesday night into early Wednesday, before a nice, dry day on Thursday with highs in the 70s. We're likely to see even nicer weather over the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 70s. By next week, we're likely going to be talking about some summer heat and humidity as highs reach the 80s.