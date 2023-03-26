Yoga session in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was yoga session at a consignment outdoor gear shop today. Inside Janky Gear, Rachel Larkin, the instructor from The Amethyst Yogi, led a fast-paced yoga class focused on improving people's strength. The major areas she was trying to strengthen were the shoulders and the back. She said yoga can benefit both the mind and the body.
“It’s really great in this day and age when things are so public and we have that social media affecting our views of ourselves and our bodies, so finding a way to be active and loving your body and your mind at the same time is really special to me," Larkin said.
Another session will be on April 2nd from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Janky Gear.