YMCA looking for executive director of community engagement in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Although its gym and fitness center recently shut down, the YMCA plans to continue to be a positive force in The Med City.
The organization is beginning a new chapter in Rochester looking for an executive director of community engagement. YMCA Vice President of Operations Mike Lavin says he's looking for someone to work with community leaders continue serving Rochester and giving help where it's needed.
"A lot of the activities, programs, and services we can do in other spaces and places. We can partner with other organizations in the community and provide the YMCA mission and really go to where people are at instead of a central location where people have to get to," explains Lavin.
For Lavin, part of finding a new executive director of community engagement is focusing on how the YMCA can expand its mission in the areas of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
"If we can continue to further our services and programs within the community it's gonna strengthen "The Y" mission and it's gonna strengthen the ability for people in the community to have value base programming at all stages of life," Lavin tells KIMT News 3.
The vice president of operations would like to find an executive director for community engagement as soon as possible. Anyone interested in applying can click here.