Years of dealing meth sends a Mason City man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City man is sent to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in North Iowa.
Timothy Lynn Roath, 39, was arrested on January 12, 2022, after he tried to run away from law enforcement in the 1400 block of N. 25th Street in Clear Lake. Investigators say there was a federal warrant and several local warrants issued for Roath.
Court documents state Roath dropped a bag during the chase that contained nearly 30 grams of meth and about $1,500 in small bills, while a search of Roath’s hotel room turned up 1300 grams of meth, along with marijuana and a digital scale.
Local criminal charges were later dropped to allow Roath to be prosecuted in federal court, where he eventually pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Federal prosecutors say Roath sold methamphetamine in the North Iowa area from 2017 to August 13, 2020.
Roath has now been sentenced to 18 years, two months, and 23 days in federal prison. He will get credit for 37 days already served and must spend five years on supervised release after getting out of prison.
Roath had also been sentenced to 88 days in jail and ordered to pay a $430 fine in Cerro Gordo County. He pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary for using bolt cutters to break into a storage unit at Luker’s Storage in Clear Lake on December 15, 2021.