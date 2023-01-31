Wykoff man to stand trial for stabbing in Ostrander

PRESTON, Minn. – A trial date is set over a Fillmore County stabbing.
Noah Arnold Foster, 23 of Wykoff, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and fifth-degree assault.
Foster is accused of stabbing an adult male on November 20, 2022, in the City of Ostrander.
Court documents state Foster and the victim were working together at Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill just after 8 am when the two went to have a smoke break in a vehicle. Investigators say there was no prior altercation between the two.
Foster is scheduled to stand trial beginning April 17, 2023.