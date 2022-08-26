Wrongful death lawsuit settled in Worth County train/tractor collision

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal collision between a train and a tractor in Worth County.
Law enforcement says Brian Gene Nack, 59 of Grafton, was driving a tractor south on Ulmus Road on May 8, 2018, when he tried to cross the railroad tracks and was hit by a train. Court documents state the train hit a sprayer attached to the tractor, spinning the tractor around and ejecting Nack.
He died as a result of his injuries.
Nack’s estate and his widow, Regina M. Nack, sued the Canadian Pacific Railway Company, the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad Corporation, and Worth County. The lawsuit claimed the railroad crossing on Ulmus Road is “extra hazardous,” did not have appropriate warning signs and signals, that the train failed to signal its approach, and visual obstructions were allowed to remain in place at the crossing.
The defendants stated Nack tried to pull in front of the oncoming train and his negligence is what caused his death. They also claimed federal railroad safety law protected them from being sued for Nack’s death.
The lawsuit has now been dismissed, with both sides stating the issue has “been fully settled.”