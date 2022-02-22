Wrong way driver sentenced in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A New Yorker who tried to drive through North Iowa backward is ordered to spend a little more time here.
Robert Francis Gossett, 57 of New York, NY, was arrested on January 17. The Iowa State Patrol says he was driving a Honda Civic in reverse in the left lane of Interstate 35 in Cerro Gordo County. Gossett was accused of ignoring a traffic stop and driving for about 10 miles before finally being pulled over around 4:32 pm.
Gossett pleaded guilty to eluding and was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for time served, and ordered to pay a $430 fine.
The arresting officers say Gossett fell and his face hit the road before being placed in a squad car.