 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Expected Tonight into Wednesday Morning...

.Bitter cold wind chills are expected overnight due to the
combination of brisk northwest winds and very cold temperatures.
These bitter cold wind chills will continue into Wednesday
morning before improving.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Wrong way driver sentenced in Cerro Gordo County

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Gossett

Robert Gossett/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A New Yorker who tried to drive through North Iowa backward is ordered to spend a little more time here. 

Robert Francis Gossett, 57 of New York, NY, was arrested on January 17.  The Iowa State Patrol says he was driving a Honda Civic in reverse in the left lane of Interstate 35 in Cerro Gordo County.  Gossett was accused of ignoring a traffic stop and driving for about 10 miles before finally being pulled over around 4:32 pm. 

Gossett pleaded guilty to eluding and was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for time served, and ordered to pay a $430 fine.

The arresting officers say Gossett fell and his face hit the road before being placed in a squad car.

Tags

Recommended for you